PM Modi appreciated efforts of all-party delegation: Gulam Ali Khatana on all-party teams meet with Prime Minister

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated efforts and endeavours of all the Members of Parliament (MPs) of All-party delegation that met him at his official residence on Tuesday, for briefing about their 'achievements and experiences' during India’s diplomatic outreach mission, after Operation Sindoor.

Khatana, speaking to IANS, said that the all-party delegation presented India’s position in a very effective manner and the world has now come to understand that while India wants good relations with neighbors and it has zero tolerance on terrorism.

On the meeting of all-party delegation teams meet with Prime Minister, he said, "PM Modi was very pleased with our meeting and appreciated the efforts of all MPs."

The BJP MP also lashed out at Opposition's response to government's diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and dismissed their criticism as frustration.

"The Opposition is facing two frustrations, first, the people have rejected them, and second, they could achieve nothing during their time in power. Prime Minister Modi has, in the last 11 years, brought the country towards new achievements and strength, and they are clearly upset about it," he remarked.

When asked whether there should be a special parliamentary session or debate on Operation Sindoor, Khatana said, "That’s up to the government to decide, but the Opposition is just venting frustration. While they issue many statements here, their leaders have played no constructive role abroad."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi praised the lawmakers who represented India with dignity and purpose and took forward India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

“We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India’s voice,” the PM said, according to an official statement.

Khatana also lashed out at Pakistan’s attitude, saying, "They are trying to engage in talks over water-sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty while continuing to spread terrorism. They will have to realize that the power dynamics have changed, and India will no longer tolerate this behavior."

--IANS

rs/mr