June 11, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

PM Modi appreciated efforts of all-party delegation: Gulam Ali Khatana on all-party teams meet with Prime Minister

PM Modi made very significant decision after Op Sindoor: BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana on global outreach against terrorism

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated efforts and endeavours of all the Members of Parliament (MPs) of All-party delegation that met him at his official residence on Tuesday, for briefing about their 'achievements and experiences' during India’s diplomatic outreach mission, after Operation Sindoor.

Khatana, speaking to IANS, said that the all-party delegation presented India’s position in a very effective manner and the world has now come to understand that while India wants good relations with neighbors and it has zero tolerance on terrorism.

On the meeting of all-party delegation teams meet with Prime Minister, he said, "PM Modi was very pleased with our meeting and appreciated the efforts of all MPs."

The BJP MP also lashed out at Opposition's response to government's diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and dismissed their criticism as frustration.

"The Opposition is facing two frustrations, first, the people have rejected them, and second, they could achieve nothing during their time in power. Prime Minister Modi has, in the last 11 years, brought the country towards new achievements and strength, and they are clearly upset about it," he remarked.

When asked whether there should be a special parliamentary session or debate on Operation Sindoor, Khatana said, "That’s up to the government to decide, but the Opposition is just venting frustration. While they issue many statements here, their leaders have played no constructive role abroad."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi praised the lawmakers who represented India with dignity and purpose and took forward India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

“We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India’s voice,” the PM said, according to an official statement.

Khatana also lashed out at Pakistan’s attitude, saying, "They are trying to engage in talks over water-sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty while continuing to spread terrorism. They will have to realize that the power dynamics have changed, and India will no longer tolerate this behavior."

--IANS

rs/mr

LATEST NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch on Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2025 Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Jansen, Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard in the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 in New Delhi on WEdnesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi Open Chess: Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP