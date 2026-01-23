PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying rich tributes to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed annually as Parakram Diwas.

Remembering Netaji’s indomitable spirit, courage and lifelong dedication to India’s freedom, the Prime Minister highlighted both his personal inspiration from Bose and the historic significance of the day.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has always inspired me greatly.”

Recalling a key milestone from his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, the Prime Minister noted that on January 23, 2009, the ambitious e-Gram Vishwagram Yojana was launched with the aim of transforming Gujarat’s IT and digital governance landscape. He pointed out that the scheme was inaugurated from Haripura, a place deeply connected to Netaji’s life.

“The scheme was launched from Haripura, which had a special place in Netaji Bose’s life. I will never forget the manner in which the people of Haripura welcomed me and organised a procession on the same road where Netaji Bose had travelled,” PM Modi said, underlining the enduring legacy of the freedom icon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Netaji, saying the entire country was celebrating Parakram Diwas in memory of one of Mother India’s greatest sons. “Personalities like Netaji are born very rarely. Enduring countless hardships, he travelled thousands of kilometres from Germany to Russia and Japan. This reflects his intense will to liberate the country,” Shah said, adding that Bose’s life of sacrifice would continue to inspire generations to dedicate themselves to the nation’s honour and self-respect.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his tributes, describing Netaji as the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj and a towering hero of India’s freedom struggle. He conveyed heartfelt wishes to citizens on Parakram Diwas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his message on X, called Netaji a true son of Mother India and recalled his iconic slogan, “You give me blood, I will give you freedom.” He said Bose’s courage, valour and selfless devotion gave a new direction to India’s freedom movement and remain worthy of the highest reverence.

Parakram Diwas is observed every year on January 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to honour his unparalleled contributions to India’s Independence, inspiring the nation to uphold the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

