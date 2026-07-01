'Shining examples': PM Modi lauds Indian medical team working in earthquake-hit Venezuela

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Indian doctors and medical professionals deployed in earthquake-hit Venezuela for their work under Operation Amistad.

PM Modi stated that the Indian medical team's efforts to serve those in need in Venezuela are shining examples of how medical professionals work when society faces a challenge.

"Today, as we mark Doctors’ Day, I would like to appreciate all the doctors and medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in Venezuela, as a part of Operation Amistad. In such a challenging time, their efforts to serve those in need are shining examples of how medical professionals rise to the occasion every time our society faces a challenge," PM Modi posted on X.

The Indian medical team has been providing medical assistance to people affected by the earthquake at the field hospital established by the Indian Army.

India launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela following devastating twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24 that have claimed over 1,400 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

People of Venezuela have expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian medical team at the field hospital.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared several videos on Tuesday which showed people receiving treatment, sharing their experience and thanking India for the medical assistance being provided at the field hospital.

A local resident detailed her experience about receiving medical care, saying, "I am deeply grateful. I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years."

When asked whether her pain has eased a bit now, she responded, "Yes, I am feeling much better now."

The local also expressed gratitude to the Indian medical team for arranging an ambulance to take her home following the treatment.

"I need to especially thank you. I somehow managed to reach here with the help of others, and you are now arranging an ambulance to take us back. I am truly grateful, though they say that I don't need to mention it because we are all one family. We are one people, and that is most important. We have this wonderful team standing with us," she added.

As she was getting into the ambulance, the lady again expressed her "deepest gratitude" to the Indian defence personnel working at the field hospital.

Another resident also thanked the Indian team for establishing the field hospital, terming it as "very helpful" for the local community.

When asked about her experience and the treatment suggested by the doctors, she responded, "Yes, I did not have to pay anything for these (medicines). Thank you very much for all your support. The hospital that you have installed here has been very helpful for the local community. I am thankful to your country."

The humanitarian assistance sent by India reached Venezuela on June 28. While announcing the development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country.

"Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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