PM Modi is really nice: Children after meeting at Chhattisgarh's Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani child heart hospital

Raipur, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a heartwarming day with children at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital in Nava Raipur amid the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, with around 2,500 children who had undergone life-saving heart surgeries under the ‘Gift of Life’ initiative gathered to meet him.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement, laughter, and innocent curiosity as PM Modi interacted with the young survivors, asking about their studies, dreams, and health.

When IANS spoke to some of the children, their joy was unmistakable.

"I felt really good after meeting PM Modi," said Krishna Vishwakarma from Varanasi, his eyes gleaming with pride.

Ayushi Suryavanshi, another child, recalled with a smile: "PM Modi asked my name and repeated it. He also asked which class I study in. I’ll never forget that moment.”

"I met PM Modi today. He is really nice," said little Yashika, her excitement bubbling over.

Kavya Mishra, who underwent surgery in 2017, added: "Meeting PM Modi made me feel very happy. He gave me courage."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister praised the hospital’s efforts in providing free paediatric cardiac care and commended the doctors, nurses, and volunteers for "giving new life to thousands of children". His compassionate words resonated deeply with the families present.

During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated ‘Shanti Shikhar’, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation established by the Brahma Kumaris. Later, he unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur—an eco-friendly structure designed on green building principles, equipped with solar power and rainwater harvesting systems.

Earlier in the day, addressing a public gathering during his day-long Chhattisgarh visit to participate in the silver jubilee, PM Modi said: "India is the mother of democracy. Our tribal society has upheld democratic traditions for generations. The Muria Darbar and the ancient culture of Bastar are living examples of how governance and society have long worked together to solve problems. I am glad that the tradition of the Muria Darbar has found a place in this new Vidhan Sabha.:

--IANS

jk/vd