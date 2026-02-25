Abhishek maintains No. 1 spot, Ishan enters top-5 in T20I batter rankings

Dubai, Feb 25 (IANS) India’s T20I contingent has made a strong statement in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player Rankings, with opener Abhishek Sharma maintaining his top spot AND wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan breaking into the top five.

At the top of the batting rankings, Abhishek retained his No.1 position despite a relatively quiet start to the T20 World Cup. He maintains a comfortable 62-point lead over England’s Phil Salt. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer, jumped two spots to third, achieving a career-best rating.

Kishan climbed three places to move to fifth in the T20I batter rankings, continuing his impressive run in the shortest format. His surge headlines a productive week for India, with multiple players making gains in the updated charts.

India’s presence in the top 10 has grown stronger, with Kishan’s rise complemented by notable gains from other international performers. South Africa’s Dewald Brevis vaulted 10 places to ninth, while Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (13th), West Indies skipper Shai Hope (14th) and England captain Harry Brook (18th) also registered significant progress.

In the all-rounders’ list, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reclaimed the No.1 spot after playing a key role in guiding his team into the Super Eights. He overtook Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in what has become an increasingly competitive race at the top. India’s Shivam Dube also made gains, rising two places to seventh, while Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi moved up to eighth.

Indians continue to feature prominently in the bowling rankings as well. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy held on to the No.1 position despite a costly outing against South Africa at the World Cup. Meanwhile, Proteas pacer Corbin Bosch surged 21 places to third after standout performances, including a three-wicket haul against the UAE and figures of 2/12 versus India.

Further down the list, West Indies quick Matthew Forde (seventh) and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (eighth) made notable advances. South Africa’s Marco Jansen, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie and England left-arm spinner Liam Dawson also enjoyed upward movement after productive weeks.

