PM Modi is ‘Gudri Ke Lal’ who rose from ground unlike ‘Jawahar Ke Lal’ in Congress: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "Gudri Ke Lal" (a man from a humble background) and described the Congress’s first family dominating the party as “Jawahar Ke Lal”.

His comment came while comparing the organisational structure in the BJP and the Congress, and the numerous opportunities offered to ground-level workers in the former.

He said while the BJP gives opportunities to all workers to rise, the Congress is dominated by the party’s first family or “Jawahar Ke Lal”.

Trivedi was replying to media questions about a social media message of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in which he shared a 1996 photo of PM Modi with senior BJP leader L.K. Advani and praised the organisational framework of the BJP and the RSS that offers ample opportunities to a worker on the ground to rise to the posts of Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

The BJP leader, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “This is a well-known photograph in which respected Advani ji is sitting on the chair above, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, who was a young Karyakarta at that time, is sitting below.”

The BJP National Spokesman said that the photo is a symbol of the working style of the the and shows how a person connected to the ground can, through his talent, capability and the support of the organisation, reach the top level and emerge as the most popular leader of India and world.

The photograph shared by the Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh documents PM Modi’s early political journey in Gujarat. It was reportedly taken during the 1996 swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela. It shows Advani seated on a chair, while PM Modi, then an organisational leader, is seen sitting on the floor nearby.

Asked about the possible message behind Digvijaya Singh’s social media message, Trivedi said, “Somewhere, Digvijaya Singh has now become very senior and has been watching politics for a long time, so it is possible that he realised this, because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘Gudri ke Lal’, and his leadership is unmatched.”

Trivedi said that the Congress leadership is "Jawahar ke Lal", so they are upside down, and, therefore, they have brought their party to an upside-down state.

“While our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is a ‘Gudri Ke Lal’ who rose from the bottom to the top, and is taking the party from the bottom to the top as well,” said Trivedi.

Asked about another social media message of Digvijaya Singh questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s capabilities, Trivedi said, “The question about Rahul Gandhi’s understanding was not only raised by Digvijaya Singh, but Barack Obama also wrote in his book ‘The Promised Land’, in chapter 24, that Rahul Gandhi is a student who tries to impress his teacher through gestures, but lacks real knowledge and seriousness within.”

The Congress party is struggling without power, and after 2024, that struggle has turned into desperation and agony, said Trivedi about the sign of an implosion in the Congress.

