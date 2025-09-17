September 17, 2025 3:16 PM हिंदी

PM Modi is always keen on nation's economy and investment: Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi always wants to know how the economy is doing and what should be done to get the private sector to invest more, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said. "He is also a very keen listener, so if he asks you a question, he will very patiently listen to what you have to say, absorb it," Birla stated in a throwback video shared by the Aditya Birla Group to wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

In the video, Kumar Mangalam Birla reflected on his conversations with PM Modi, exploring India’s journey of economic growth.

"You also need to be well prepared before you meet him, because if you get the wrong fact, then he will immediately catch on to it," said Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Recalling his meeting with the PM, Kumar Mangalam Birla said that his questions are very probing, very relevant, and "I sometimes have the feeling that he already knows the answer but is looking for validation from me as a senior member of the industry."

He also recalled a gesture that left a lasting impression on the Birla family.

In one instance, Birla had to be at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, but he could not attend because it was his grandfather's 93rd birthday, and the billionaire had to go to Calcutta for that celebration. So he had sent a message apologising for the fact that he couldn't attend the Gujarat summit.

"The next thing I knew was that he called up my grandfather to wish him on his birthday, and that was so touching. I mean, he didn't need to do that at all," Birla said.

"I was so surprised, my grandfather and grandmother were completely taken aback, but it left us feeling very warmly towards him," he added.

PM Modi turns 75 today. He was born in Mehsana town, Gujarat, on September 17, 1950, and held the position of Chief Minister for three terms in a row from 2001 to 2014.

First elected in 2014, he is currently serving his third term as Prime Minister. In the past, PM Modi has used his birthday to engage with the public, introduce welfare programs, or participate in public activities.

