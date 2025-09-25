PM Modi cites Cong-era examples, explains why this is 'GST Savings festival'

Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a large public gathering in Rajasthan's Banswara on Thursday, contrasted the Congress era with the current BJP government's reforms, saying the country is now celebrating a 'GST Savings Festival'.

Accusing the Congress of looting the people of the country, PM Modi recalled the situation before 2014.

"Why were conditions so bad then? Because the Congress government was looting the people with high taxes and inflation. Both were at their peak. When you (people) blessed Modi, our (BJP) government stopped this loot. That is why Congress is angry with me today," the Prime Minister said.

He added: "Under Congress rule, a Rs 100 item cost Rs 131 after taxes. By 2017, the price of same item was reduced to Rs 118 when GST norms were implemented. Now, after GST reforms, the same item costs Rs 105."

"This is a saving of Rs 26 compared to that in the Congress era," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister gave practical examples to highlight the GST benefits.

"Earlier, a pair of shoes worth Rs 500 cost Rs 575, as Congress imposed Rs 75 in taxes. Now, you pay Rs 50 less tax on shoes worth Rs 500 after GST reforms," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that now, the BJP government has further removed tax slabs on shoes priced up to Rs 500 and also reduced rates on shoes worth up to Rs 2,500.

He then touched upon the common man's dream of owning a two-wheeler.

"Earlier, under Congress, a bike worth Rs 60,000 carried a tax burden of Rs 19,000. In 2017, when GST was introduced, this tax was reduced by Rs 2,000 to 2,500. After September 2022 reforms, the tax on the same bike is now only Rs 10,000. This means a saving of Rs 9,000 has been brought as compared to the pre-2014 Congress era."

PM Modi stressed that GST reforms have reduced kitchen expenses, directly benefiting families.

"On the first day of Navratri, this (GST) reform has given mothers and sisters across India a reason to celebrate. The savings may look small individually, but across crores of families, they mean a lot," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan, but his pointed attack on Congress and emphasis on GST savings drew a strong response from the crowd at the rally.

