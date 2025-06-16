June 16, 2025 5:50 PM हिंदी

PM Modi holds historic talks with Cyprus Prez, aims to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi holds historic talks with Cyprus Prez, aims to boost bilateral ties

Nicosia, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging discussions with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, marking a historic moment as it is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation.

Both leaders explored avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, and technology.

The meeting, described as significant by Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources, underscored the shared intent to elevate bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace upon his arrival.

During the visit, PM Modi paid tribute to Makarios III, the first President of Cyprus and a revered religious leader, by laying a floral wreath at his memorial.

India and Cyprus have maintained strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of formal ties in 1962.

Cyprus has consistently supported India on several critical issues, including Kashmir, at international platforms such as the United Nations.

In their meeting, PM Modi and Christodoulides discussed new strategies for enhancing economic cooperation, increasing trade flows, and exploring technological collaborations.

Security and regional stability were also part of the dialogue, given the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Upon his arrival in Cyprus, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. While relatively small in number, the Indian community has a notable presence in sectors like education, healthcare, and business, contributing meaningfully to Cypriot society.

PM Modi thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm welcome he received in Limassol. He praised their contributions abroad and reaffirmed that India will continue working to deepen its friendship with Cyprus.

The Prime Minister was greeted by the diaspora with bouquets as he arrived at his hotel. He also interacted with the diaspora, exchanging greetings and acknowledging their support.

PM Modi, accompanied by a delegation of nearly 100 officials, arrived in Cyprus at the invitation of President Christodoulides.

--IANS

int/sd/dpb

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with PM Modi; their association dates back to early BJP days in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with Prime Minister: Modi Story narrates their association

Doesn't matter if it's Club World Cup or another competition, we are here to win, says Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca ahead of their first match of the tournament against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta. Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Doesn't matter if it's Club WC or another competition, we are here to win: Chelsea's Maresca

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards