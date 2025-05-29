May 29, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

PM Modi holds key party meeting in Patna after grand roadshow

Patna, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday for a two-day visit to Bihar, marking his first visit to the state after the Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister received a grand reception from thousands of supporters who lined up along the route of his roadshow from the airport to the BJP state office.

The Prime Minister landed at Patna Airport at around 4.30 p.m. where he was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, and senior BJP leaders including Dilip Jaiswal.

Soon after his arrival, PM Modi took part in a roadshow, where people greeted him with flower petals and chants. The route stretched across prominent city landmarks including Sheikhpura Mor, Hartali Mor, Patna High Court, and Income Tax Roundabout, culminating near the BJP State Office on Bailey Road at around 6.15 p.m.

Supporters along the way displayed posters of Operation Sindoor and BrahMos missile, underlining the nationalist themes.

PM Modi kick-started his visit by inaugurating the new terminal of Loknayak Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, built at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

Following the roadshow, the Prime Minister held a closed-door meeting with BJP’s core committee members at the state office. This meeting is being considered crucial in shaping the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Party insiders say the focus was on seat-sharing talks, candidate selection, booth-level mobilisation, and the narrative around development and national security.

PM Modi is scheduled to later head to the Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay.

On May 30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Bikramganj in Rohtas district, where he will address a massive public rally, likely presenting his government’s achievements.

After completing the rally, PM Modi will return to Patna and fly to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where he is slated to inaugurate the underground metro line, reinforcing his government's urban infrastructure push across the country.

--IANS

ajk/pgh

