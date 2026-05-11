PM Modi highlights Gujarat's industrial rise, BJP's electoral dominance in Jamnagar

Jamnagar, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected Gujarat as a model of industrial transformation and political continuity, while also linking the state's development journey to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s future electoral prospects and invoking themes of national unity, cultural heritage and political change in West Bengal.

Addressing a massive late-night crowd at an 'Abhivadan' programme in Jamnagar on Sunday, PM Modi said that Gujarat's transformation over the past two decades under BJP rule would ensure continued support for the party from future generations.

Referring to the BJP's recent sweeping victory in Gujarat local body elections, where the party secured more than 700 seats unopposed across local self-government institutions, the Prime Minister praised party workers and the electorate for what he described as a "historic" mandate.

PM Modi began his speech by asking BJP supporters whether their "election fatigue" had faded, remarking that such a "grand victory" leaves no room for tiredness.

"The latest local body results had surpassed previous electoral records set during Assembly elections and I credit BJP workers for sustaining the party's dominance in Gujarat across three to four generations of voters," he said.

Highlighting Gujarat's industrial growth, PM Modi added that the state had moved far beyond its earlier dependence on salt production.

"There was a time when we did nothing, or rather, could do nothing except produce salt. Today, that same Gujarat is manufacturing semiconductor chips. Gujarat is building metro coaches today. Gujarat is producing modern railway engines. Gujarat is now preparing to manufacture aircraft," he said.

He added that Gujarat's development reflected what could be achieved when people were given opportunities and infrastructure.

"These glorious stories have been written over the last 20-25 years. This is a testament to how the hard work of Gujaratis can reach incredible heights when given the opportunity," he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to Gujarat's environmental initiatives, saying that "the state was the first in India to establish a Climate Change Department and among the first governments globally to create a dedicated Ministry on the subject".

"Gujarat had emerged as a major contributor in solar and renewable energy production and had taken a leading role in India's green energy expansion," he asserted.

During the speech, PM Modi also turned to the political situation in West Bengal, saying developments in Bengal resonated deeply across the country.

"If Bengal experiences pain, the ache is felt by the people of Gujarat," he said.

Referring to political violence in West Bengal, the Prime Minister claimed that more than 300 BJP workers had sacrificed their lives and asserted that the "BJP was committed to restoring development in Bengal".

He criticised opposition parties for what he described as a "lack of vision" for younger generations.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Somnath on Monday, PM Modi also spoke about the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Somnath Temple's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

Recalling the temple's historical destruction and reconstruction, he paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for leading efforts to rebuild the shrine after Independence.

He also remembered India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, for attending the original consecration ceremony despite political opposition at the time.

The Prime Minister noted that May 10 also marked the anniversary of the 1857 uprising, which he described as India's First War of Independence.

Before the address, PM Modi received a traditional welcome in Jamnagar, often referred to locally as "Chhoti Kashi".

BJP leaders and local representatives, including district in-charge minister Arjun Modhwadia, Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonam Madam, presented him with traditional Halari turbans, Bandhani scarves and religious mementoes.

Thousands of people attended the late-night gathering, with crowds lining roads leading to the venue and chanting patriotic slogans as the Prime Minister arrived in the city as part of his ongoing Gujarat visit.

--IANS

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