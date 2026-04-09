PM Modi has empowered women like never before: Lucknow Mayor backs Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Strongly backing the Women’s Reservation Bill, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what she described as unprecedented efforts to empower women across the country.

Expressing gratitude, Kharakwal said, “I am very grateful to the Prime Minister for thinking about his sisters. When a woman was Prime Minister, this Bill came in 1975, then again in 1996 and later in 2008 but nothing changed. Now, as our Prime Minister promised, he has brought the Bill again. Be it Jan Dhan Yojana or ration card holders, even in allotting houses, you have empowered women and made them superior. Today, by introducing this Bill, you have won the hearts of all your sisters.”

Highlighting the role of women in governance, she added, “I want to say that just as women manage a household and prepare a budget, they approach society in the same way. For example, when I oversee my municipal corporation, I plan everything carefully. The work women do in this manner benefits both the country and society.”

Kharakwal further credited the Prime Minister’s leadership for increasing women’s representation in key positions. “I want to say that since 2014, when you came to power, you have fully supported women and have even appointed a woman as President. The Governor of Uttar Pradesh is also a woman; I am also a woman. The amount of respect you have given to your sisters, no other Prime Minister has done that,” she said.

The government plans to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act (Women Reservation Act) during the upcoming three-day special session of Parliament. Under the Bill, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Referring to a signed article posted on his website, PM Modi urged citizens to read and share it widely, and to motivate political parties to support the legislation. He called for collective action during the upcoming Parliament sittings on April 16, 17, and 18.

He underscored the urgent need for reservation for women in legislative bodies, describing it as a transformative step that would make India’s democracy more vibrant and participative.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed reform, he stated that any delay in implementing women’s reservation would be “deeply unfortunate.” Emphasising its broader significance, he said the move is not merely a policy decision but a historic necessity to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure equal representation.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate.”

--IANS

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