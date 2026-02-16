PM Modi, French Prez Macron to meet tomorrow in Mumbai, review strategic partnership

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to assess the progress achieved under the India-France strategic partnership and exchange views on key regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Mumbai for the meeting with the visiting French President, who will be on an official trip to India from February 17 to 19. President Macron's visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi to take part in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India.

During his stay, the two leaders will also convene a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This marks President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first official engagement in Mumbai.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the discussions will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, at around 5:15 p.m., Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

In addition to President Macron, several global leaders are scheduled to attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. These include Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the summit is anchored in three 'Sutras' -- 'People, Planet and Progress' -- which articulate India's framework for international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The event aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and subject-matter experts from across the world to deliberate on the future direction of Artificial Intelligence.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other prominent leaders expected to participate in the AI Impact Summit include Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

The list of dignitaries also features Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Estonian President Alar Karis, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Liechtenstein Hereditary Prince Alois, Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini and Switzerland President Guy Parmelin.

Bolivia Vice President Edmand Lara Montano, Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Serbia Vice President Aleksandar Vucic and Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay are likewise expected to attend the New Delhi AI Summit.

According to the MEA, ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries will also participate in the summit. The United Nations Secretary-General and senior representatives from several international organisations are slated to join the discussions.

--IANS

sd/