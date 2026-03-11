March 12, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur get hitched, host close-knit sundowner

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have tied the nuptial knot. The couple hosted intimate wedding celebrations with their families and a close circle of friends.

The wedding was set against a theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues, the ceremony was elegant, intimate and deeply meaningful. The couple chose to mark the occasion with a registrar wedding at home, stepping away from a traditional large-scale affair and instead celebrating the moment in a setting that felt personal and close to their hearts.

Kritika and Gaurav together shared in a joint statement, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai”.

For the ceremony, Kritika opted for a red Chanderi saree specially woven for her and gifted by her mother, created by her own brand, an initiative that works to conserve the traditional dyeing art form of Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans from the region. Gaurav complemented the warm aesthetic of the evening in an elegant ivory and gold traditional ensemble by designer Raghavendra Rathore.

After the celebrations, the couple also met the media personnel stationed outside the venue. As they posed for the pictures, Gaurav and Kritika were looking at camera with their eyelines often not matching. Gaurav said, “Hum log ka life match ho jata hai lekin look kabhi match nahi hota (Our lives match, but our looks never match)”.

The celebration saw the presence of several close friends from the entertainment industry as well as the sports fraternity, who joined the families in marking the couple’s special day.

The evening celebrations took place across their Bandra home and terrace. The couple then hosted a sundowner overlooking the Mumbai skyline, where guests came together to celebrate the couple against a backdrop of warm golden light and music.

The celebrations will continue with a larger gathering hosted by the couple on March 12.

