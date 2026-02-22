PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train in UP's Shatabdi Nagar station

Meerut, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station on Sunday, giving a major boost to the government's efforts to transform regional connectivity and urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurated the remaining sections of RRTS, which are the 5 km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

He also undertook a metro ride to Meerut South Station and interacted with the passengers and students on board.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan station, the originating point of the corridor, has been developed as a major multimodal hub, linking Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road. Three additional stations -- Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram -- located in Meerut will also be commissioned.

The Prime Minister additionally inaugurated Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS. With a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph, it will be the country's fastest Metro system, covering the stretch in about 30 minutes with all scheduled stops.

Officials said the integrated operation of regional rapid transit and urban Metro services on shared infrastructure sets a new benchmark for multimodal public transport.

The projects are expected to decongest road traffic, reduce vehicular emissions and provide faster, sustainable mobility across the region.

The initiatives are part of the government's broader push to modernise public transport and enhance ease of living through efficient, environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 12,930 crore. He will then address a public rally.

