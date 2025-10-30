PM Modi flags off 25 new e-buses at Statue of Unity, launches green mobility drive for tourists

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) On the eve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off 25 newly built electric buses worth Rs 30 crore at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district, as part of a major push towards sustainable tourism and eco-friendly transport.

With this addition, Ekta Nagar now operates a total of 55 e-buses, providing tourists with a free, comfortable, and environment-friendly means of travel across the area.

The Prime Minister’s green transport initiative is aimed at transforming Ekta Nagar into India’s first model "E-City", reflecting his broader vision of clean mobility and sustainable development.

The new 9-metre-long, air-conditioned e-buses can travel up to 180 km on a single charge. They have been designed with a focus on inclusivity, featuring special accessibility systems for differently-abled passengers, including a hydraulic lift for easy boarding and alighting. In addition, four pink seats have been reserved for women to ensure comfort and safety.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said: "Ekta Nagar is not just a tourist destination; it is a living example of environmental consciousness and sustainable growth. The addition of e-buses will ensure cleaner air, lower noise pollution, and modern amenities for visitors."

Under the "India’s First E-City" initiative, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) has progressively introduced various electric modes of transport -- including e-cars, e-rickshaws, and now e-buses -- to promote carbon-neutral tourism and reduce vehicular emissions in the area.

First announced by PM Modi on World Environment Day 2021, the project has since transformed Ekta Nagar into a symbol of eco-friendly tourism and technological advancement. With the launch of the new fleet, visitors can now enjoy smart, free, and sustainable mobility while exploring the Statue of Unity complex and surrounding attractions.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, Ekta Nagar continues to evolve as a global model of synergy between sustainability, innovation, and tourism.

A grand celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) will be held on October 31 at Ekta Nagar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Minister and State Spokesperson Jitu Vaghani announced.

