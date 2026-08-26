PM Modi extends Onam, Eid greetings; calls for happiness, togetherness

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to people across the country and around the world on the occasions of Onam and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, wishing for happiness, togetherness, and prosperity.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister conveyed his wishes on Onam and said, "Wishing everyone a beautiful Onam. This is a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. May this festival further empower the spirit of happiness, togetherness, and prosperity. Have a wonderful Onam. This is a vibrant festival that is being marked all over the world with immense fervour. May it further the spirit of happiness, togetherness and prosperity."

He also extended greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi and said, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us."

Onam is Kerala's biggest and one of its most colourful harvest festivals. Celebrated over 10 days during the Malayalam month of Chingam, the festival generally falls in August or September. It is a celebration of harvest, abundance, cultural traditions and social harmony, bringing together people from different communities and walks of life. According to Drik Panchang, Thiruvonam, the most significant day of the festival, falls on Wednesday.

According to Hindu mythology, Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, remembered as a wise, generous and beloved ruler whose reign was believed to have been an era of peace and prosperity.

Legend has it that Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana, a dwarf, and approached Mahabali seeking land measuring three paces. After the king agreed, Vamana assumed a gigantic form and covered the Earth and the heavens in two steps. With no place left for the third step, Mahabali offered his head. Moved by his devotion and generosity, Lord Vishnu granted him the boon of returning to visit his people once every year. The festival of Onam marks this symbolic return of the king.

Meanwhile, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The day falls on the 12th day of Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it is being observed in India on August 26, with festivities starting from August 25. The day is also known as Mawlid, which means "to give birth or bear a child" in colloquial Arabic.

Prophet Muhammad's birthday is considered an auspicious day among Muslims. He was born in Rabi' ul-awwal in the year 570 AD. He is the founder of Islam, and his teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world, as he urged his followers to practice selflessness and forgiveness. He died on his 63rd birthday. In Islam, Prophet Muhammad was the last prophet and final messenger of God.

The history of Milad un-Nabi dates back to the early centuries of Islam. The day was initially celebrated through gatherings where poems and verses were recited to praise the Prophet. According to multiple reports, the day gained prominence during the Fatimid Caliphate in Egypt.

Over centuries, these traditions spread throughout West Asia and South Asia, becoming an integral part of Islamic cultural heritage. The day is also widely observed in many countries, including Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, and Germany.

--IANS

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