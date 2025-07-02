'Looking forward to interacting with world leaders', PM Modi embarks on historic 5-nation tour

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked for Accra, Ghana, marking the first leg of his five-nation tour aimed at reinforcing India's global partnerships, with a focus on strengthening bonds across the Global South and both sides of the Atlantic.

The tour includes visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia -- nations that PM Modi described as vital partners in India's evolving foreign policy architecture, spanning historical ties, cultural linkages, economic engagement, and multilateral cooperation.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "At the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, I will visit Ghana on July 2-3. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States."

He expressed anticipation about deepening bilateral cooperation in areas, including investment, energy, health, security, and development partnership.

"As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he said.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Trinidad & Tobago from July 3-4, a country he said shares "deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people connect" with India.

"I will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has recently assumed office for the second term," he noted.

Highlighting the longstanding diaspora bond, PM Modi recalled, "Indians first arrived in Trinidad and Tobago 180 years ago. This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us."

From Port of Spain, PM Modi will head to Buenos Aires, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years.

Calling Argentina "a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20," he said, "I look forward to my discussions with President Javier Milei, whom I also had the pleasure of meeting last year. We will focus on advancing our mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment."

Following Argentina, the Prime Minister will participate in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.

Emphasising India's foundational role in the bloc, he said, "As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order."

PM Modi also confirmed he will meet with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The visit to Brazil will continue with a bilateral state visit to Brasilia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades.

"This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South," he said.

The final leg of PM Modi's tour will take him to Namibia, which he described as "a trusted partner with whom we share a common history of struggle against colonialism."

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to meeting President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and "charting a new roadmap for cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, our regions and the wider Global South."

He will also address the Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament.

In conclusion, PM Modi expressed optimism about the outcomes of his multi-nation tour, stating, "I am confident that my visits to the five countries will reinforce our bonds of friendship across the Global South, strengthen our partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in the multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS and the CARICOM."

