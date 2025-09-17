September 17, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

PM Modi devotes every moment of work to the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi devotes every moment of work to the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfless commitment to the country, saying that he has devoted every moment of his work to the service of the country.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Vaishnaw said, "The nation has wholeheartedly embraced his spirit of commitment and sacrifice.”

The Minister further stated that he got opportunities to work in several states, such as Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Western Uttar Pradesh, and observed that the transformative changes brought about in people’s lives under PM Modi’s leadership are "remarkable".

Vaishnaw added that the Prime Minister continues to receive blessings from the mothers and sisters of the nation as he formulates and implements programmes aimed at empowering them, who form the backbone of our society, adding that PM Modi has ensured meaningful improvements in their daily lives.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s long-term vision, Vaishnaw cited the example of the growing semiconductor sector.

“When we proposed a three- or four-year semiconductor programme, PM Modi’s clear directive was to prepare a vision for at least 20 years. He emphasised not just building fabs, but developing the entire semiconductor ecosystem — manufacturing chips, the machines that make them, and even the raw materials required," the minister told IANS.

He further noted that PM Modi has worked hard to lay a strong foundation for the nation through firm leadership, foresight and a commitment to sustainable progress.

Earlier in the day, the Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister said that PM Modi has given India a new direction, new inspiration and new energy.

“By following the path shown by you, India will prosper, become empowered, and fulfill the resolve of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he posted on X.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar says, 'Picture abhi baaki hai' as he welcomes Aryan Khan to the movies

Karan Johar says, 'Picture abhi baaki hai' as he welcomes Aryan Khan to the movies

King Charles gifts Kadamb tree sapling to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

King Charles gifts Kadamb tree sapling to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

PM Modi devotes every moment of work to the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi devotes every moment of work to the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dracie Brown picks 3-42 as Australia bowl India out for 292 despite Smriti Mandhana's 117 in the second ODI of the three-match series in New Chandigarh, Punjab, on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

2nd ODI: Brown picks 3-42 as Australia bowl India out for 292 despite Mandhana's 117

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi fight it out in Kabaddi ring before their final face-off in court

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi fight it out in Kabaddi ring before their final face-off in court

PM Modi thanks Putin for birthday phone call, reiterates peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict

PM Modi thanks Putin for birthday phone call, reiterates peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict

UP: 20,324 health camps organised, CM promises smartphones, salary hike for Anganwadi workers

UP: 20,324 health camps organised, CM promises smartphones, salary hike for Anganwadi workers

N. Jagadeesan scores unbeaten 50 on rain-marred Day 2 as India ‘A’ trail Australia ‘A’ by 416 runs in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

Jagadeesan scores 50 not out on rain-marred day as India ‘A’ trail Australia ‘A’ by 416 runs

Madhya Pradesh: 75 people donate blood in Singrauli to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday

Madhya Pradesh: 75 people donate blood in Singrauli to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday

Vivek Oberoi participates in blood donation drive in Ahmedabad on PM Modi's birthday

Vivek Oberoi participates in blood donation drive in Ahmedabad on PM Modi's birthday