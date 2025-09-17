PM Modi devotes every moment of work to the country: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfless commitment to the country, saying that he has devoted every moment of his work to the service of the country.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Vaishnaw said, "The nation has wholeheartedly embraced his spirit of commitment and sacrifice.”

The Minister further stated that he got opportunities to work in several states, such as Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Western Uttar Pradesh, and observed that the transformative changes brought about in people’s lives under PM Modi’s leadership are "remarkable".

Vaishnaw added that the Prime Minister continues to receive blessings from the mothers and sisters of the nation as he formulates and implements programmes aimed at empowering them, who form the backbone of our society, adding that PM Modi has ensured meaningful improvements in their daily lives.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s long-term vision, Vaishnaw cited the example of the growing semiconductor sector.

“When we proposed a three- or four-year semiconductor programme, PM Modi’s clear directive was to prepare a vision for at least 20 years. He emphasised not just building fabs, but developing the entire semiconductor ecosystem — manufacturing chips, the machines that make them, and even the raw materials required," the minister told IANS.

He further noted that PM Modi has worked hard to lay a strong foundation for the nation through firm leadership, foresight and a commitment to sustainable progress.

Earlier in the day, the Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister said that PM Modi has given India a new direction, new inspiration and new energy.

“By following the path shown by you, India will prosper, become empowered, and fulfill the resolve of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he posted on X.

