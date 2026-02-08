PM Modi departs for India after concluding Malaysia visit

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for India after concluding his two-day visit to Malaysia.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi's visit to Malaysia produced significant outcomes that will add substantial strength to bilateral ties.

"A memorable visit concludes! After a successful visit to Malaysia, marked by special warmth and hospitality and anchored in our close cultural bonds, PM Narendra Modi has departed for India. The visit produced significant outcomes that will add substantial strength to India–Malaysia ties," Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with CEOs from India and Malaysia. In a post on X, PM Modi stated: "The CEO Forum has opened new opportunities in trade and investment for both our nations."

PM Modi met Indian-origin leaders, including Ministers and Senators, in Malaysia on Sunday and lauded their accomplishments in public life.

"Had a wonderful interaction with PIO leaders, including distinguished Ministers and Senators. Their deep emotional connect to India was clearly visible. Their accomplishments in public life are a matter of immense pride for everyone," he posted on X.

PM Modi also met Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the historical contribution of the force and its legacy among the Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia.

While sharing a picture with Jeyaraj Raja Rao on X, he paid tribute to the legacy of the INA and its founder, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"It was very special to meet INA veteran Shri Jeyaraj Raja Rao. His life is marked by immense courage and sacrifice. Listening to his experiences was very inspiring. We remain forever indebted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the brave women and men of the INA, whose valour helped shape India’s destiny," he posted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the latter's official residence, Seri Perdana.

The two leaders reviewed development cooperation in various sectors like infrastructure, energy and biotechnology and agreed to strengthen cooperation in security, defence technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and semiconductors.

"Had an excellent meeting with PM Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana earlier today. India and Malaysia are maritime neighbours who have always enjoyed a close friendship. We reviewed developmental cooperation in sectors like trade, infrastructure, energy, IT, biotechnology and more. We also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, defence, AI, digital technologies and semiconductors," PM Modi posted on X.

"People-to-people linkages are at the core of India-Malaysia friendship. The Social Security Agreement, a gratis e-visa for tourism and the coming of UPI to Malaysia will bring our people even closer. We are also working to increase university exchanges and create skill development opportunities for our youth," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Arriving in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday for his two-day visit, he received a warm welcome from his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim.

--IANS

akl/vd