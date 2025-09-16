September 16, 2025 10:12 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, Denmark counterpart Frederiksen vow to strengthen Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday during which they reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations across sectors like trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development.

"Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Also discussed our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," PM Modi posted on X after receiving the call from his Danish counterpart.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the success of Denmark’s ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union and non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders also discussed various other issues of regional and global importance. During the phone-call, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and early restoration of peace and stability. The two leaders reaffirmed commitment to an early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and European Union.

Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement at the earliest, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.

"PM Frederiksen, after talk with Narendra Modi: We reaffirmed the strength of our relations and Green Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on global challenges. I emphasised importance of cooperation, also on addressing global consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine," Denmark PM's office posted on X after the phone call.

In May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepen its Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark.

"Thank PM Mette Frederiksen for warmly receiving me in Copenhagen this evening. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combatting terrorism. Value PM Frederiksen’s guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership and widen the canvas of our cooperation," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar had also met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and discussed bilateral ties and global issues. He appreciated Denmark for its solidarity and support to India on combatting terrorism.

