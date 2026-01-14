PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu

Amaravati, Jan 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for achieving a rare feat by officially entering Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship.

The Prime Minister, in a message sent to the actor-politician, stated that he learnt about his achievement in the field of Japanese martial arts.

“My heartfelt congratulations on your remarkable accomplishment with your official entry into Kenjutsu. It is commendable that you have pursued martial arts with discipline and dedication while being busy in both public life and your film career. Your decades of dedicated practice in martial arts are truly inspiring. Through your success, you have given a strong message to the younger generation that professional responsibilities are not an obstacle to learning new things,” an official statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

“Practicing martial arts requires not only physical strength but also mental balance, patience, and self-control. Following such a rigorous tradition reflects your personality. Individuals like you, who are in public life, need to inspire programs like Fit India, which are designed with the goal of building a healthy and active society. Your discipline and commitment towards fitness will inspire many. Congratulations once again on this achievement. I wish you success in all your future endeavors,” PM Modi added.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Prime Minister, saying his congratulatory message is a great honour for him.

The Jana Sena leader sent a letter of gratitude to PM Modi. “Your affectionate message gives me even more encouragement. Discipline and concentration in martial arts have been an integral part of my life journey for many years. Martial arts provide physical fitness, concentration, and the ability to withstand stress. Your message on lifelong learning and self-improvement is very inspiring,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“Programs like Fit India, which you have introduced for the protection of public health, are a testament to your foresight. Under your leadership, a strong and resilient India is being built. The strong society envisioned by Swami Vivekananda is being realised. Your continuous efforts for a healthy and disciplined society inspire every Indian. This encouragement from a great leader like you further strengthens my resolve to serve the people with dedication. I am indebted to you for your support at every step,” he added.

--IANS

ms/dan