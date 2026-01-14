January 14, 2026 1:54 AM हिंदी

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Amaravati, Jan 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for achieving a rare feat by officially entering Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship.

The Prime Minister, in a message sent to the actor-politician, stated that he learnt about his achievement in the field of Japanese martial arts.

“My heartfelt congratulations on your remarkable accomplishment with your official entry into Kenjutsu. It is commendable that you have pursued martial arts with discipline and dedication while being busy in both public life and your film career. Your decades of dedicated practice in martial arts are truly inspiring. Through your success, you have given a strong message to the younger generation that professional responsibilities are not an obstacle to learning new things,” an official statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

“Practicing martial arts requires not only physical strength but also mental balance, patience, and self-control. Following such a rigorous tradition reflects your personality. Individuals like you, who are in public life, need to inspire programs like Fit India, which are designed with the goal of building a healthy and active society. Your discipline and commitment towards fitness will inspire many. Congratulations once again on this achievement. I wish you success in all your future endeavors,” PM Modi added.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Prime Minister, saying his congratulatory message is a great honour for him.

The Jana Sena leader sent a letter of gratitude to PM Modi. “Your affectionate message gives me even more encouragement. Discipline and concentration in martial arts have been an integral part of my life journey for many years. Martial arts provide physical fitness, concentration, and the ability to withstand stress. Your message on lifelong learning and self-improvement is very inspiring,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“Programs like Fit India, which you have introduced for the protection of public health, are a testament to your foresight. Under your leadership, a strong and resilient India is being built. The strong society envisioned by Swami Vivekananda is being realised. Your continuous efforts for a healthy and disciplined society inspire every Indian. This encouragement from a great leader like you further strengthens my resolve to serve the people with dedication. I am indebted to you for your support at every step,” he added.

--IANS

ms/dan

LATEST NEWS

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Harmanpreet Kaur praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant Mumbai Indians win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL 2026 matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue (File image)

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report (File image)

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu