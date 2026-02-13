February 13, 2026 1:57 PM हिंदी

India deeply values friendship with Barbados: PM Modi congratulates Mia Amor Mottley on her 3rd successive win

PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM Mottley on her third consecutive election win

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley on her third consecutive electoral victory. PM Modi expressed readiness to work closely with Mottley to further strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

"Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on her historic third consecutive electoral victory. India deeply values its long-standing friendship with Barbados, which continues to expand across diverse areas of cooperation. I warmly recall our meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in 2024 and look forward to working closely with her to further strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our peoples," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's congratulatory message came after Barbados Labour Party (BLP) claimed every seat in the House of Assembly for the third consecutive general election, delivering yet another 30-0 mandate to Mia Amor Mottley.

Mottley marked the election win by announcing on Friday a national public holiday and a national thanksgiving and celebration rally to be held at the National Botanical Gardens on Saturday, 'Barbados Today' reported.

She said, "Friday will be a national bank holiday in Barbados."

"All roads on Saturday afternoon, 4 pm at the National Botanical Gardens. Saturday is not only the day of love. Saturday is the day of red, red, red," Barbados Today quoted her as saying.

In November 2024, PM Modi and his Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley held a meeting on the margins of the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana's Georgetown and reviewed cooperation across several key areas, including health, Pharma, climate change action, culture and people-to-people ties.

India and Barbados share friendly bilateral ties, and this relationship is reinforced by the two nations' commonwealth membership, the English language and love for cricket, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both countries interact actively in the United Nations, the Commonwealth and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Barbados has committed support for India’s bid for Permanent Membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India and Barbados work closely with each other in multilateral fora.

--IANS

akl/dpb

