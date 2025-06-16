June 16, 2025 5:50 PM हिंदी

PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest honour, dedicates it to friendship between two nations

PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest honour, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians

Nicosia, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides during their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, PM Modi said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude and express my deep appreciation for this honour. This recognition is not just for me, it is a tribute to the 140 crore Indians. It acknowledges their strength and aspirations."

PM Modi also took to X to share his thoughts on the honour and wrote, “Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations.”

Describing the significance of the award, the Prime Minister said, "This honour reflects the cultural harmony of our nation and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family). I dedicate this award to the strong and enduring friendship between India and Cyprus, to our shared values, and to the mutual understanding we hold for each other."

He further added, "This award is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, regional integrity and our people."

Reaffirming India's partnership with Cyprus, PM Modi said, "I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment."

This decoration marks the 23rd international award conferred on Prime Minister Modi by a foreign nation, underscoring his rising stature as a global statesman and his consistent advocacy for regional peace, inclusive development, and spiritual diplomacy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held wide-ranging discussions with Cyprus President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace, marking a historic moment as it is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation.

Both leaders explored avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, and technology.

The meeting, described as significant by Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources, underscored the shared intent to elevate bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace upon his arrival.

During the visit, PM Modi paid tribute to Makarios III, the first President of Cyprus and a revered religious leader, by laying a floral wreath at his memorial.

India and Cyprus have maintained strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of formal ties in 1962.

Cyprus has consistently supported India on several critical issues, including Kashmir, at international platforms such as the United Nations.

In their meeting, PM Modi and Christodoulides discussed new strategies for enhancing economic cooperation, increasing trade flows, and exploring technological collaborations.

Security and regional stability were also part of the dialogue, given the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Upon his arrival in Cyprus, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. While relatively small in number, the Indian community has a notable presence in sectors like education, healthcare, and business, contributing meaningfully to Cypriot society.

--IANS

int/sd/mr

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with PM Modi; their association dates back to early BJP days in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with Prime Minister: Modi Story narrates their association

Doesn't matter if it's Club World Cup or another competition, we are here to win, says Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca ahead of their first match of the tournament against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta. Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Doesn't matter if it's Club WC or another competition, we are here to win: Chelsea's Maresca

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards