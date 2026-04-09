PM Modi calls on Assam, Kerala voters to exercise franchise in large numbers, strengthen democracy

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters, especially the youth and women, of Assam and Kerala to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise as the high-stakes voting begins.

Polling for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry commenced at 7 a.m. earlier in the day.

The polling is underway for 126 Assembly seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry. The results will be announced on May 4.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty."

In another post, he also called upon the people of Kerala to vote in large numbers in the Assembly elections.

"Record participation will add vigour to Keralam's democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged the voters in Puducherry to strengthen the process of democracy by exercising their franchise.

"As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry," PM Modi said.

In Kerala, around 2.71 crore voters are set to determine who will govern the state. Even before dawn broke, the electoral machinery was in motion. By 5.30 a.m., the state's 30,471 polling booths had sprung to life, with officials initiating mandatory mock polling procedures.

Notably, nearly two lakh voters have already exercised their franchise through home voting.

Despite the formal end of campaigning, the final hours saw candidates across all three fronts in a last-mile scramble meeting overlooked voters and key influencers to secure every possible vote, underscoring the unusually high stakes and palpable anticipation surrounding this election.

In Assam, the main competition is between the BJP and Congress. The incumbent BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to regain power since 2016.

Voting commenced in a single phase at 7 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. Reports indicate long lines of voters outside polling stations from early in the morning. Assam's 126-member Assembly will conclude its term on May 20.

Polling commenced smoothly across the Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday morning, with voters turning out steadily at booths to elect representatives to the 30-member Assembly. The election assumes significance as the Union Territory is currently governed by a coalition led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A keen contest is expected, with all major political formations vying for control. Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said the administration had made comprehensive preparations to ensure a free and fair poll.

--IANS

sd/