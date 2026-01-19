PM Modi calls for criticism with dignity in legislatures

Lucknow, Jan 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need for respecting differing viewpoints and criticism with dignity in legislatures, underscoring technology’s role in enhancing transparency in legislative and democratic processes.

In a message to participants of the three-day 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), which began in Lucknow, PM Modi said that this Conference provides an effective platform to the Presiding Officers of our Parliament and the legislatures of States to share perspectives and experiences in following legislative practices and upholding Constitutional values.

“It also provides them an opportunity to share their concerns, best practices and initiatives to further enhance legislative efficiency and democratic processes,” he said in a statement.

Greeting Lok Sabha Speaker and AIPOC Chairman Om Birla for the event, PM Modi said, “In today's digital age, technology is a proven force multiplier. It continues to be relevant in strengthening transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric legislative processes.”

He said technology is also important for optimising the capacity of legislators and in making our legislatures and elected representatives more accountable and accessible to citizens.

May the deliberations at this Conference further boost the effectiveness and efficiency of the Presiding Officers in raising the quality of debates and discussions in the Houses, he said.

Recalling the AIPOC’s past, PM Modi said, “What is particularly pleasing to note is that this national conference follows the conclusion of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) hosted by our Parliament.”

He said since its inception in Shimla in 1921, AIPOC has truly come a long way. Having addressed AIPOC sessions earlier, my mind immediately races back to my participation at the Centennial conference, also held in Shimla in 2021.

The Prime Minister said debates and discussions are important part of a democracy as these promote transparency, fairness and respect for differing viewpoints and criticism with dignity.

“In this context, Speakers and Presiding Officers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth, impartial and orderly functioning of legislative bodies by facilitating effective transaction of business while maintaining decorum and decency on the floor of the House and adhering to legislative rules and procedures,” he said.

By presiding over debates, giving members an opportunity to speak, deciding points of order and overseeing voting, they act as neutral authorities above party politics, uphold the dignity of the House and safeguard the integrity of democratic processes, he added.

