June 20, 2025 7:08 PM हिंदी

PM Modi arrives in Odisha, to attend BJP govt’s first anniversary

PM Modi arrives in Odisha, to attend BJP govt’s first anniversary

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Odisha, where he will attend the grand event marking the completion of the BJP government’s first anniversary.

He was accorded a grand welcome at the Bhubaneswar Airport by senior party leaders. PM Modi later went to Janata Maidan, the programme venue, in a special carcade. Thousands of BJP workers and the public standing on both sides of the road to Janata Maidan greeted the Prime Minister holding the Tricolour and posters of the Prime Minister.

Cultural troupes who came from different parts of the state welcomed PM Modi, performing various traditional cultural programmes and musical instruments along the road from the Bhubaneswar Airport to the Janata Maidan.

The supporters also rain flower petals on PM Modi’s carcade. The Prime Minister also greeted the supporters, waving his hands on his way to the venue.

After reaching Janata Maidan, PM Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Majhi and Odisha BJP president Samal, went to the stage in a roadshow.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore, and will also interact with beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme and honour around 25 eminent freedom fighters from the state.

PM Modi will also release the ‘Odisha Vision Document’ to achieve the ‘Samruddha Odisha’ target by 2036, when the state will celebrate the centenary of its formation based on language.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering during the grand event at the Janata Maidan, highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in the state during the last year.

The Odisha Police have made extensive security arrangements in coordination with various agencies, including the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces in Bhubaneswar, given the visit of Prime Minister Modi on June 20.

As many as 133 platoons of police force and several senior cops have been deployed for the security arrangements in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, this is PM Modi’s sixth visit to Odisha during the last 12 months since the party assumed power in Odisha for the first time.

--IANS

gyan/dan

LATEST NEWS

A poster of Vijay's Jana Nayagan (Photo Credit: PR)

'First Roar' of Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ to sound on actor's birthday on June 22

Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul duo becomes most successful Indian openers at Headingley

Adah Sharma's powerful 'Yoga Day' message has a wholesome approach

Adah Sharma's powerful 'Yoga Day' message has a wholesome approach

Madhesh Kumar upsets GM Tornidze in fourth round Mumbai International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament being played at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai Open Chess: Madhesh Kumar upsets GM Tornidze in fourth round

K.L. Rahul and B. Sai Sudharsan fall on stroke of lunch as India reach 92/2 on the opening day of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

1st Test: Rahul, Sai Sudharsan fall on stroke of lunch as India reach 92/2

Farah Khan reveals who is the biggest actor in her house

Farah Khan reveals who is the biggest actor in her house

Neeraj Chopra aims for top spot after consecutive runner-up finishes in the Paris Diamond League 2025.

Paris Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra aims for top spot after consecutive runner-up finishes

Disappointed when Adani airport deal cancelled, they’re credible partner: Kenya’s Odinga

Disappointed when Adani airport deal cancelled, they’re credible partner: Kenya’s Odinga

Jannik Sinner teams up with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to release duet titled 'Polvere e Gloria'

Jannik Sinner teams up with Italian tenor Bocelli to release duet titled 'Polvere e Gloria'

Eight core industries record 0.7 pc growth in May, cement and steel production up

Eight core industries record 0.7 pc growth in May, cement and steel production up