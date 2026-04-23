April 23, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

PM Modi announces relief for victims of Tehri Garhwal road accident​

Nadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting as a part of his election campaign in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, where a vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. ​

In a statement released, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating mishap. ​

He noted that the loss of lives in the hilly terrain is truly saddening and shared his sympathies with the bereaved relatives during this difficult time. ​

In addition to expressing his grief, the Prime Minister has sanctioned immediate financial assistance to support the victims and their families. ​

An ex gratia payment of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be provided to the next of kin of each individual who lost their life in the accident. ​

“The loss of lives due to an accident in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is saddening. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.” PM Office said in a post on X handle. ​

Recognising the urgent need for medical care and rehabilitation for those who survived the fall, the Prime Minister also announced that fifty thousand rupees would be given to each of the injured persons to assist with their treatment expenses. ​

The Prime Minister further extended his prayers for the speedy recovery of those currently undergoing medical care, wishing them a return to health at the earliest. ​

Local authorities in Tehri Garhwal have been working on rescue and relief operations, ensuring that the injured receive prompt attention at nearby medical facilities. ​

The difficult geography of the region often makes such rescue efforts challenging, but the administration has been directed to provide all necessary support to the affected individuals. ​

This gesture of support from the central government aims to provide a measure of relief to the families grappling with the sudden tragedy. ​

The Prime Minister National Relief Fund continues to serve as a vital resource for citizens facing such unforeseen calamities, ensuring that financial hurdles do not further compound the trauma of losing family members or dealing with serious injuries. ​

The Prime Minister’s Office remains in touch with the state government to monitor the situation and ensure the swift distribution of the announced relief amounts. ​

--IANS

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