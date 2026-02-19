February 19, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

PM Modi announces India–France Centre of Excellence for aeronautics skilling in Kanpur

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the setting up of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Skilling in Aeronautics and Defence at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Kanpur.

The Centre will be established in collaboration with the Government of France under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The announcement was made during a joint press statement with the President of France while inaugurating the India–France Year of Innovation and related cooperation initiatives, including the new Centre of Excellence in aeronautics.

The proposed Centre in Kanpur will provide advanced skill training in aeronautics, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), airport operations, defence manufacturing and related fields.

It is planned as a world-class institution aimed at strengthening India’s aviation skilling ecosystem and supporting the country’s expanding aerospace and defence sectors.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, said the PM-SETU scheme is transforming India’s Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem.

He stated that the Centre in Kanpur will create a strong pipeline of globally skilled aviation professionals and further deepen India’s strategic partnership with France in advanced technology sectors.

He added that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to aligning skill development with global standards and preparing youth for emerging opportunities in aeronautics, defence and advanced manufacturing.

A Letter of Intent has been exchanged between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Government of France for collaboration on setting up the Centre under the PM-SETU scheme.

This move builds on the India–France Strategic Partnership and follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2025 in the field of skill development and vocational education and training.

The collaboration will include jointly designed curricula, training-of-trainers programmes, periodic reviews, exchange initiatives, language training and structured mobility pathways.

Both sides will also cooperate in areas such as aeronautics, space and related sectors. The Letter of Intent records the commitment of both governments and will be followed by a formal agreement detailing specific activities.

