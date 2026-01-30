PM Modi and Acting Venezuela President discuss expanding bilateral ties in all areas

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gomez with the two leaders having a detailed discussion on deepening the partnership between both countries during their conversation.

"Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.

"Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," read a statement issued by the PMO.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Venezuela have always enjoyed cordial relations, owing to a similarity of views on major international, political and economic issues. Besides actively promoting bilateral relations, the two countries cooperate in multilateral forums. The countries marked the 64th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023. Resident Embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for over four decades.

Venezuela has also emerged as one of India's largest oil suppliers.

Venezuelan experts are sent to India every year under ITEC programme. ICCR has approved 4 scholarships for Venezuela starting from academic year 2017. There are around 50 NRIs and 30 PIOs in Venezuela.

