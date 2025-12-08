‘PM Modi again made India proud’: Kangana Ranaut on Vande Mataram discussion in Parliament (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament on ‘Vande Mataram’ and said that once again the Prime Minister has made the country proud.

The MP said that the Prime Minister briefly recounted the entire history of ‘Vande Mataram’, how during the freedom struggle, it rekindled the fading flame of resistance and ignited a spark that challenged the entire British empire.

“As an artist, I feel immense pride that a song, a poem, a work of art like this is being discussed in Parliament for ten hours. Today, it stands before the world as a foundation of nationalistic consciousness, and its journey has spanned centuries,” Ranaut told IANS.

She added, “As an artist, I have observed that Prime Minister Modi has always valued art and artists, which is a form of soft power — especially words — and how they can uplift self-confidence. I believe that when the ‘Amritkaal’ began in 2014, it marked the golden era of our history.”

The actress-turned-politician said that with the economy, there was also a significant challenge before him, to restore the pride of women that was harmed by Congress.

She claimed that the way Congress has treated women is disappointing, adding that Congress has always insulted women.

“I have personal experience, they (Congress) have commented on my clothes, my work, and even insulted women from Mandi by asking about their ‘price’,” she said.

Ranaut added that wherever the BJP has formed the government, such as in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses women of drinking excessively and criticises their character.

“The way the Congress has attacked women’s dignity leaves no doubt that because Maa Durga is referenced in ‘Vande Mataram’, they also opposed it. It is in their DNA to oppose women. So today, once again, Prime Minister Modi has made us proud with his speech,” she said.

On the absence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the discussion on Vande Mataram, Kangana said that she does not know why he did not attend the session.

She claimed that Rahul Gandhi clearly does not have the mindset to understand the importance of this speech or the significance of ‘Vande Mataram’.

“If you ask him to translate this song, I challenge you — he will not be able to sing it or translate it. Even if you ask him to explain just a few words, he will fail. That’s why he isn’t showing his face today — he will not understand anything. He struggles with Hindi itself, and ‘Vande Mataram’ is a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali. I don’t think he will understand it,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the memories of the Emergency (1975) while commemorating the 150th year of Vande Mataram in Parliament, describing the patriotic hymn as a guiding force of India’s freedom struggle and a symbol of resilience against oppression.

--IANS

jk/dan