PM Modi acknowledges Netanyahu’s warm remarks ahead of Israel visit

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warmly acknowledged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal tribute during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, where Netanyahu described PM Modi as a “dear friend” and hailed his upcoming visit as a milestone in bilateral ties.

Responding on his X handle, PM Modi expressed gratitude and affirmed that India deeply values its enduring friendship with Israel, a partnership built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress.

He added that he looks forward to meaningful discussions during his two-day visit beginning February 25, 2026.

Netanyahu, in remarks to his cabinet and later shared online, framed PM Modi’s arrival as a historic moment, underscoring the strength of the India-Israel alliance.

He spoke of a vision to forge a broader “axis of nations” in the Middle East -- an alliance of like-minded countries united “against radical forces” and committed to stability, security, and technological advancement.

Highlighting his personal rapport with PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu noted their frequent exchanges and mutual visits, calling the Indian leader not just a partner but a "personal friend".

The visit’s agenda reflects the depth of cooperation; PM Modi will address the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), join Netanyahu at Yad Vashem, and participate in a high-tech innovation event spotlighting collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and emerging technologies.

This marks PM Modi’s second trip to Israel after his ground-breaking 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defense, agriculture, and water management.

Netanyahu’s reciprocal visit to India in 2018 further cemented ties, and the upcoming engagement is expected to expand cooperation in trade, cybersecurity, and regional security.

Against the backdrop of Middle East tensions, Modi’s visit signals India’s strategic recalibration and convergence with Israel on counter-terrorism and defense.

While some opposition voices in Israel have raised procedural concerns about his Knesset address, the broader narrative remains clear; two democracies are poised to elevate their partnership, reinforcing what Netanyahu has called a “tremendous alliance” rooted in shared values and common goals.

