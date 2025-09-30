PM-KUSUM beneficiary, praised by PM Modi, vows to raise awareness about solar energy

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Dharmendra Mehta, a resident of Rajasthan’s Neemrana, who found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during an event in Rajasthan recently, has vowed to spread awareness about solar energy production.

Dharmendra Mehta, a resident of Sanoli village in Neemrana and some other people were praised by PM Modi for doing excellent work in solar energy production. This shot him and others into the limelight.

Dharmendra, speaking to IANS today, said that he and his family were working towards spreading awareness about solar energy.

“We aim to increase the number of solar plants in the future,” he said.

“The Prime Minister invited us to the inauguration of the 845 MW Kusum scheme. There, he also inaugurated the 845 MW component installed by us and inquired about our success. Our first plant was installed on June 18, 2021, and the second plant on September 26, 2024. The first plant supplies around 11,000 units per day, and the second plant about 19,000 units per day, totalling nearly 30,000 units to the DISCOM,” he further informed.

It was on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti, on September 25, that PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme and also expressed satisfaction at the positive impact of the initiative on farmers’ livelihoods. He noted that the scheme is not only increasing income but also instilling greater confidence among beneficiaries.

PM Modi held interactions with some noted solar power 'warriors', namely Pappu Devi (Phalodi), Dharmendra Kumar (Kotputli), Jagdish Meghwal (Pratapgarh), Ramchandra Singh (Jodhpur), Prem Singh Kuntal (Bharatpur), and Sangharsh (Arthuna, Banswara).

Notably, the PM KUSUM (Prime Minister Kisan Energy Security and Upliftment Campaign) aims to add 34,800 MW of solar capacity by March 2026 with total central financial assistance of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to implementing agencies.

--IANS

mr/dan