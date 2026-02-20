PLI scheme investments cross Rs 2.16 lakh crore, over 14.39 lakh jobs created

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has succeeded in attracting investments of over ₹2.16 lakh crore in the manufacturing sector and created more than 14.39 lakh direct and indirect jobs as on December 31, 2025, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

Cumulative sales of manufacturing units set up under the scheme exceeded Rs 20.41 lakh crore, while total exports crossed Rs 8.3 lakh crore. The government has disbursed as much as Rs 28,748 crore as production-linked incentives under the scheme, the statement said.

As many as 836 applications across 14 sectors have been approved under the PLI scheme across 14 sectors. The scheme has strengthened India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, positioning the country as a major hub for mobile phones and IT hardware products such as laptops, tablets, servers and all-in-one personal computers. Mobile phone imports have declined by nearly 77 per cent since FY 2020–21, while over 99 per cent of domestic demand is now met through local production.

Manufacturing has expanded beyond assembly to include printed circuit board assemblies, batteries, camera and display modules, enclosures and other critical sub-assemblies, enabling deeper integration with global value chains. Domestic manufacturing capacity for IT hardware has also expanded, with progressive localisation of components reducing dependence on imports.

The scheme has also enabled first-time domestic manufacturing of 191 bulk drugs, resulting in import substitution of approximately Rs 1,785 crore and increasing domestic value addition to 83.7 per cent. Indigenous development of biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies and new chemical entities has strengthened pharmaceutical exports and supply chain resilience. Indigenous manufacturing of medical devices such as imaging systems, implants and diagnostic equipment has reduced import dependence through the adoption of globally benchmarked quality systems.

Besides, the scheme has catalysed investments in electric mobility, power electronics, and advanced safety systems. Reported sales of ₹32,879 crore in FY 2025–26 indicate early momentum in technology-led automotive manufacturing and supplier ecosystem development.

In the telecom and networking products sector, sales have increased more than sixfold over the base year (FY 2019–20), while exports have risen to Rs 21,033 crore. A significant milestone has been the deployment of India’s indigenous end-to-end 4G technology stack by BSNL, positioning India among a select group of countries with such capability.

PLI has catalysed investments of over Rs 9,200 crore across approved projects. Adoption of advanced technologies such as ARBBM spice processing systems, Tetra Recart packaging and automated seafood processing equipment has enhanced efficiency, quality and export readiness.

In the white goods sector, which includes air conditioners and LED lights, domestic manufacturing has commenced for critical components including compressors, motors, copper tubes and LED drivers. Domestic value addition is targeted to increase to 75–80 per cent by 2028–29, strengthening the component ecosystem.

The scheme has also supported a shift towards high-value man-made fibre and technical textile products, with integration of PM MITRA Parks enabling scale manufacturing and improved logistics.

In the high-efficiency solar PV modules under Tranche I and II, the scheme targets 48 GW of fully integrated solar PV manufacturing capacity, with investment commitments of nearly Rs 52,942 crore, significantly reducing import dependence in the renewable energy sector.

--IANS

sps/vd