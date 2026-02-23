February 23, 2026 6:33 PM हिंदी

'Pleasant journey in 55 minutes': Commuters laud, thank PM for rapid rail service

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Passengers travelling on the newly inaugurated Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services expressed happiness and gratitude, saying the high-speed connectivity has dramatically reduced travel time across the National Capital Region, while improving comfort on the journey.

Speaking to IANS, Sajid Rauf Khan, who travelled from Meerut to Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi, said the journey took just 55 minutes, nearly half of the earlier travel time of about two hours.

“I had a very pleasant journey. What earlier took around two hours was completed in just 55 minutes,” he said, thanking PM Narendra Modi for launching the project. Khan added that the rapid rail would be especially beneficial for daily commuters and businesspeople as it saves substantial time.

Another passenger, Shashi Chand Mangal, who was going to travel from Sarai Kale Khan to Modinagar, expressed pride in the country’s development. "Mera desh badal raha hai," he said, extending his best wishes to the Prime Minister and hoping that such progress continues.

Commuter Anil Kumar Saini also expressed happiness over the new services and conveyed his thanks to the Prime Minister, noting that the modern trains would make regular travel easier and more efficient for thousands of people.

The reactions came a day after Prime Minister Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train at Shatabdi Nagar station, marking a major step in transforming regional connectivity between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

During the event, the Prime Minister also dedicated the 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurated key sections of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), including stretches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He also took a ride on the metro and interacted with passengers and students on board.

Designed for high speeds, the Namo Bharat system is expected to drastically cut travel time between Delhi and major urban centres such as Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut, while reducing road congestion and pollution.

Officials said the integrated rapid transit and metro operations represent a new benchmark in modern, sustainable public transport infrastructure in India.

--IANS

sn/vd

