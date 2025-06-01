June 01, 2025 10:02 AM हिंदी

Player 456 has showdown with Front Man after discovering betrayal in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer

Player 456 has showdown with Front Man after discovering betrayal in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) The makers of “Squid Game” have unveiled the trailer of the third and final season of the series, where player 456 Gi-hun, essayed by Lee Jung-jae will continue fighting to end the game after the Front Man essayed by Lee Byung-hun killed his best friend, Jung-bae in Season 2.

The gritty two-minute trailer, shows Gi-hun finally learning the devastating truth behind the Front Man’s identity, which the audience already knows: It’s In-ho, who pretended to be a Squid Game competitor and Gi-hun’s friend in Season 2.

Gi-hun begins the trailer frantically demanding a group of guards, “Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?” The guards pin him to the ground and In-ho watches.

“Squid Game” debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit.

Season 1 is the streamer’s No. 2 most-watched TV season of all time, and Season 2 became the third-most-watched after its December 2024 premiere. The only Netflix title that has seen more viewers is Season 1 of “Wednesday,”reports variety.com.

The Korean drama was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also writes, directs and produces.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

The trailer was revealed at Tudum, Netflix’s annual fan event, in Los Angeles on Saturday, where Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P appeared in person, reports variety.com.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ranveer Singh calls Hans Zimmer’s performance ‘euphoric, elevating and transportive’

Ranveer Singh calls Hans Zimmer’s performance ‘euphoric, elevating and transportive’

Nargis Fakhri is ‘back’ like she ‘never left’

Nargis Fakhri is ‘back’ like she ‘never left’

Pooja Bhatt: Though Raj Khosla is long gone, his light still shines through me

Pooja Bhatt: Though Raj Khosla is long gone, his light still shines through me

Player 456 has showdown with Front Man after discovering betrayal in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer

Player 456 has showdown with Front Man after discovering betrayal in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer

Ileana says ‘Raid 2’ makers offered her the movie: Unfortunately we couldn't work out the schedule

Ileana says ‘Raid 2’ makers offered her the movie: Unfortunately we couldn't work out the schedule

Diljit Dosanjh promises ‘Sardaarji 3’ is ‘romantic, comic and terrifyingly fun’

Diljit Dosanjh promises ‘Sardaarji 3’ is ‘romantic, comic and terrifyingly fun’

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation arrives in London to highlight India's commitment to defeat terrorism

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation arrives in London to highlight India's commitment to defeat terrorism

Parliamentary delegation pay homage to Pahalgam terror attack victims at famous Catholic church in Algeria

Parliamentary delegation pay homage to Pahalgam terror attack victims at famous Catholic church in Algeria

Shashi Tharoor-led delegation departs from 'successful & meaningful' Colombia visit for Brazil

Shashi Tharoor-led delegation departs from 'successful & meaningful' Colombia visit for Brazil

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri shares her success mantra

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri shares her success mantra