Played commendable role in ending colonial rule, says PM Modi on Parbati Giri's birth centenary

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to freedom fighter Parbati Giri on the occasion of her birth centenary, stating that she played a commendable role in India's freedom struggle against colonial rule.

He also highlighted her lifelong dedication to social service and community welfare.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', the Prime Minister said, "Paying homage to Parbati Giri Ji on her birth centenary. She played a commendable role in the movement to end colonial rule. Her passion for community service and work in sectors like healthcare, women's empowerment and culture is noteworthy. Here is what I had said in last month’s #MannKiBaat."

Earlier, on December 28, Prime Minister Modi had also referred to Parbati Giri Ji during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In a post shared on ‘X’, he had said, "Next month, we will mark the birth centenary of Parbati Giri Ji, who contributed significantly to our freedom movement and also focused on uplifting the poor and the marginalised. I paid homage to her during today's #MannKiBaat."

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister reflected on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters across the country. He had said, "Next year, we will celebrate the 77th Republic Day. Whenever such occasions come, our hearts are filled with gratitude towards our freedom fighters and the makers of our Constitution."

Highlighting the contributions of lesser-known freedom fighters, PM Modi had said that India's independence was the result of a long and collective struggle involving people from every region. However, he noted that many brave men and women did not receive the recognition they truly deserved.

"One such freedom fighter is Parbati Giri Ji from Odisha," he had said.

The Prime Minister had recalled that Parbati Giri joined the Quit India Movement at the young age of 16. After independence, she devoted her entire life to social service and the welfare of tribal communities. She established several orphanages and worked tirelessly to uplift the underprivileged.

Concluding his remarks, PM Modi had said that Parbati Giri Ji's inspiring life would continue to guide future generations, and he paid his heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy.

