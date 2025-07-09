PKL Season 12 to start on August 29 with 12 teams in fray

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on August 29 with reigning champions Haryana Steelers returning to defend their maiden title that they won in spectacular style in the last season.

With all twelve franchises strengthening their squads through the recently concluded auction, the upcoming season promises to deliver unprecedented levels of competition and entertainment.

The venues and other details for Season 12 will be announced soon, Mashal Sports, the organisers behind the Pro Kabaddi League, announced on Wednesday.

Commenting on the commencement of Season 12, Anupam Goswami, Business Head – MASHAL & League Commissioner – Pro Kabaddi, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the commencement date for PKL Season 12. Following a record-breaking Player Auction, which saw 10 players cross the INR 1 crore mark, we have set a foundation for what promises to be our most competitive season yet. We look forward to bringing fans another thrilling chapter of kabaddi action.”

The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding INR 1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.

Held under the aegis and sanction of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the PKL has grown into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage.

