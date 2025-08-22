PKL 12: I don’t see any raider who can challenge me, says Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) After a disappointing campaign last time around, Gujarat Giants have assembled a strong squad filled with top talents to challenge for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 title. One of them is Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui, who was last season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Shadloui played a pivotal role in guiding Haryana Steelers to their maiden PKL triumph last season. Having established himself as one of the top overseas players, He earlier registered 99 tackle points and 27 raid points to help his former side Puneri Paltan to PKL Season 10 glory.

Ahead of Season 12, where he will captain Gujarat Giants, the all-rounder is confident of giving his best for the new franchise, saying that no raider can challenge him or his team.

“It’s very simple. I am going to play well, tackle well, and the players here love me, and I love them back. This season is very important for me. I can do everything for the team, I can raid, I can defend. I’m very confident, and I don’t see any raider who can challenge me. I can push the players to give their best," said Shadloui on PKL 12 Media Day facilitated by JioStar.

The Giants also possess a top-class raiding unit to compete for the PKL Season 12 title. Ahead of the auction, the two-time runners-up retained raiders Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, and added Shridhar Ananda Kadam from the nominated New Young Players category. They have further bolstered their attack by roping in experienced raider Ajith V Kumar and adding young raiders K. Harish and Ankit at the auction.

"Our team is ready for everything. We have some excellent new raiders; they have speed, power, courage, and everything this sport needs. I think they will be extremely important for us this season, and I don’t think any team can challenge us. Only Giants can challenge the Giants," he added.

Ahead of the new season, the two-time PKL finalists appointed Jaivir Sharma as their new head coach and Varinder Singh Sandhu as assistant coach for Season 12.

Speaking about his learnings from new coach Jaivir, the Iranian said, "I have learned so many things from my teammates and my coach. I’ve also found some new friends in India. This season, I’m working with coach Jaivir Sharma, and he is a very good coach. He has already taught me many things about kabaddi in this short span of time. I love his coaching style, and I think his training will be very important in helping us win this year’s title.”

