Piyush Goyal wraps up 4-day Cameroon visit, says India’s voice resonated at WTO MC14

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India’s stance at the recently concluded WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Cameroon was "not only heard but also reflected" in the final outcomes, underlining the country’s growing influence in shaping global trade discussions.

Wrapping up his four-day visit to Cameroon -- where he participated in the WTO Ministerial Conference -- Goyal noted that the global trade landscape has undergone significant changes since the last such meeting was held in Africa a decade ago.

He emphasised that India played a key role in articulating the concerns of the Global South, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of developing countries and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) were given due importance during negotiations.

"India constructively engaged in all agenda items and, in areas where we had strong concerns, we took positions based on the principles of openness, fairness, non-discrimination and inclusivity," the minister said in a post on social media platform X.

Goyal added that these principles remain the cornerstone of India’s engagement at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

On the sidelines of the conference, the minister held a series of bilateral meetings with several countries, trading blocs, and key African nations, which he said helped build greater understanding and support for India’s positions on critical issues.

He also acknowledged the efforts of officials from the Department of Commerce, India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, and other ministries and experts, who worked extensively to safeguard the country’s interests at the global forum.

Looking ahead, the minister said India will continue to engage with WTO members on key global trade issues in a transparent, constructive and good-faith manner.

The WTO Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the organisation and plays a crucial role in shaping global trade rules and policies. The MC14 conference commenced on March 26 and concluded on March 29.

The event was attended by ministers from across the world to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the multilateral trading system and to deliberate on the WTO’s future agenda.

Moreover, the conference was chaired by Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

--IANS

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