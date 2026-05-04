May 05, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal meets key officers, chief negotiators to assess progress on FTAs

Piyush Goyal meets key officers, chief negotiators to assess progress on FTAs

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a review meeting with key officers and chief negotiators to assess the progress of India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

“Discussed ways to encourage more businesses to export from India, further unlocking the country's potential to export world-class products,” the minister posted on X.

“Also, explored avenues to strengthen India's position in global value chains,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Goyal held talks with a Japanese delegation to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.

"Met the delegation led by Mr Takayuki Kobayashi, Member of the House of Representatives and Chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Policy Research Council, Japan," Goyal said in a post on X.

"Discussed strengthening India–Japan economic engagement, enhancing MSME partnerships, and deepening collaboration in key sectors like automobiles, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing," he added.

On Friday, Goyal said the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is driving robust trade expansion and opening new avenues for Indian businesses.

Four years after the implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the bilateral economic relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates has witnessed significant growth across multiple sectors.

Highlighting the progress in a post on social media platform X, Goyal said the agreement has created transformational opportunities for Indian farmers, MSMEs and businesses.

He noted that bilateral merchandise trade between the two nations has crossed the $100 billion mark -- reflecting strong momentum since the agreement came into force. Services trade has also shown steady growth, helping Indian companies access new markets while enhancing value creation.

He also had a virtual interaction with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties. Both leaders explored ways to enhance trade and investment ties, while fully leveraging the India‑UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the minister said in a social media post.

--IANS

na/

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