Piyush Goyal discusses bilateral ties and trade with world leaders

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he had meaningful virtual interactions with several world leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and trade.

Goyal has a “constructive virtual interaction” with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, the UAE.

“We discussed opportunities to further strengthen India–UAE trade ties and expand avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation. Look forward to advancing our strategic partnership to new heights,” the minister said on social media platform X.

Goyal also interacted with Francisco Perez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Chile.

“Discussed advancing our FTA negotiations and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral ties and trade. Look forward to deepening our collaboration and concluding a mutually beneficial agreement soon,” he informed.

He also had a productive virtual interaction with Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“We discussed strengthening India-GCC cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed our shared commitment to enhancing economic and strategic ties,” said Goyal.

He also had a fruitful virtual meeting with Osama Khaled Boodai, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait.

“Exchanged views on expanding bilateral trade relations and deepening collaboration across key sectors,” said Goyal.

He also virtually addressed the launch of the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal.

“It is a forward-looking initiative that will enable direct engagement between Indian exporters & US importers, providing greater opportunities to further deepen our bilateral trade partnership,” said Commerce Minister.

Meanwhile, Goyal recently said the government is preparing a fresh set of measures to help Indian exporters navigate disruptions in global trade caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He indicated that several decisions are currently under consideration across ministries and are likely to be announced soon.

--IANS

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