Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

Perth, March 6 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland claimed 4-46 while debutant pacer Lucy Hamilton impressed with 3-31 as Australia bowled out India for 198 on day one of the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground on Friday.

After Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first in her final international game, Australia’s seamers made full use of the lively pitch by striking at regular intervals to ensure India never built sustained momentum.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues’ composed 52 was the only notable contribution, while debutant Kashvee Gautam added a useful 34 not out off 54 balls. India’s innings was marked by them being unable to adapt to the rigours of Test match cricket, especially with this being their first game in the longer format after June 2024.

Annabel led the attack with her disciplined lines and mesmerising seam and swing, while Lucy capped a memorable debut with her accuracy and ability to generate movement. Darcie Brown (2-41) and Ashleigh Gardner (1-39) also chipped in to tighten the screws on India’s batting line-up.

India’s innings began shakily after Smriti Mandhana survived a probing first over from Darcie Brown. She looked shaky, before being undone in the sixth over by Lucy, who claimed her maiden Test wicket with a sharp nip-backer that castled the India vice-captain through the gate.

Shafali Verma looked positive by hitting six boundaries in making 35 off 48 balls, before edging Annabel behind to Beth Mooney, while playing a drive sans footwork. Debutant Pratika Rawal looked scratchy in her 18 off 43 balls and was dismissed after drinks when she slashed at a wide delivery from Sutherland, only to be caught at gully.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to counterattack with four boundaries but was beaten by late movement from Dracie that breached her defence and bowled her for 19.

Jemimah got a thick edge off Lucy for four to begin her stay at the crease, before presenting full face of the bat past mid-on to get a boundary and end a session where India failed to show the patience needed for surviving the rigours of Test match cricket.

The second session began with India losing Deepti Sharma early to Annabel Sutherland before Jemimah and Richa Ghosh stitched together a promising 23-run stand off 62 balls.

Their resistance was short-lived, however, as Richa fell to Ashleigh and Jemimah, who looked at ease while hitting 52 – her fourth fifty in Tests and second against Australia, flicked off Lucy to square leg and gave the teenager her second scalp.

Lucy struck again to remove Sneh Rana cheaply and completed a three-wicket haul on debut. India’s lower order survived nervy moments, with Kashvee dropped by Beth Mooney on 16, before she and Sayali stayed unbeaten till dinner break arrived.

After that, with Australia not conceding a boundary in four overs of the final session, Annabel had Sayali top-edging a pull to Beth while Darcie ended India’s innings when Kranti Gaud’s half-hearted pull was caught by first slip and give Australia the early edge in the match.

Brief Scores: India 198 in 62.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 52, Shafali Verma 35; Annabel Sutherland 4-46, Lucy Hamilton 3-31) against Australia

