PIL in SC seeks deployment of Central forces to ensure free and fair polls in Bengal

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking urgent directions to ensure protection of judicial officers, government officials and citizens from alleged politically motivated violence and intimidation in poll-bound West Bengal.

The plea, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, an ex-Vice President of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, has invoked the top court’s jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution, alleging a pattern of electoral violence and obstruction of public officials in the state over the years.

The petition seeks directions to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take “all necessary steps”, including deployment of adequate Central security forces, to safeguard officials and the public, and to ensure free, fair and safe conduct of elections in West Bengal. It has also sought directions for the state government to maintain law and order during the election period, as well as in the post-election phase.

Highlighting past instances, the plea referred to reports of violence during the 2013 rural elections, where 39 people were allegedly killed, and a significant number of seats were won uncontested, purportedly due to intimidation.

The petitioner further cited the 2018 Panchayat elections, claiming that around 20 people were killed and opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations due to threats and coercion. “The recurring incidents of political violence in West Bengal reflect a systemic failure to ensure free and fair elections and to protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the plea stated.

It also flagged recent developments, including alleged obstruction of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during searches conducted in January this year in Kolkata and Delhi, and incidents involving threats to election officials and government officers in districts such as Nadia and Hooghly.

It further referred to an incident during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in April 2026, where seven judicial officers were allegedly surrounded by a mob for several hours, with intervention by police and central forces coming only after prolonged obstruction. “The situation has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, undermining the ability of officials to discharge their duties independently and without pressure,” the petition said.

Another incident in Hooghly district was cited, where government officers monitoring election compliance were allegedly threatened, necessitating the deployment of central forces.

Describing the situation as “grave and alarming”, the petitioner contended that such incidents not only endanger public servants but also undermine the democratic process.

“The failure to protect judicial officers and government functionaries strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law,” the plea said.

The petitioner argued that the state machinery has been unable to effectively curb such incidents, necessitating intervention by the Union government and the Supreme Court.

“The conduct of elections in an atmosphere of fear, coercion and violence is antithetical to the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections,” it added.

Among the reliefs sought, the plea has urged the apex court to direct authorities to ensure adequate security arrangements, prevent interference by political actors, and take proactive measures to safeguard citizens and officials.

--IANS

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