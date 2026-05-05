Phil Foden set to sign long-term contract with Manchester City

Manchester, May 5 (IANS) 25-year-old Phil Foden is set to commit his long-term future with English Premier League football club Manchester City as he has reached an agreement for an extended contract at the club.

The England footballer's current deal with the Carabao Cup winners is set to expire next summer, and according to the report by the BBC, he will commit to a four-year deal, which will extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium till 2030.

Foden's new deal comes at a time when the midfielder is struggling for form in the ongoing season, with the crucial Man City player not scoring a single goal since December 14th last year. Despite his form slump, the former Premier League champions have shown great faith in the talented player and offered him a new contract, which will be officially announced soon.

Foden has already built an extraordinary career at Manchester City, amassing 365 appearances and finding the net 110 times for the club. Remarkably, by the age of just 25, he has played a key role in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, collecting an impressive haul of silverware that includes six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, and the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023.

His individual brilliance has also been widely recognised. During the 2023–24 campaign, Foden enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring 27 goals across competitions. His outstanding performances not only underlined his importance to City but also earned him top individual honours, including both the Footballer of the Year award and the PFA Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, City is facing tough competition from Arsenal in the Premier League; they have given a chance to the Gunners to win the title after a draw with Everton on Monday. They will next face Crystal Palace on May 14 as they look for another Premier League title.

--IANS

sds/