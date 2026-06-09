PGTI NexGen: Abhishek Kumar takes opening-round lead at Vijay Kumar Memorial

Lucknow, June 9 (IANS) The 24-year-old Abhishek Kumar of Panchkula carded an error-free five-under 65 to open up a two-shot lead after round one of the inaugural Rs 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial being played at Lucknow Golf Club.

Abhishek, who started from the fifth hole in the shotgun format, made five birdies without dropping a shot to emerge as the sole leader. The Panchkula golfer currently occupies fourth place on the NexGen Order of Merit, having registered a victory at the season-opening DP World PGTI NexGen event in Faridabad in February.

Reflecting on his bogey-free effort, Abhishek said, “It was important for me to stay bogey-free today. I hit the ball well and kept giving myself chances. I found 16 greens in regulation and managed to save par on the two holes where I missed the green.”

He added, “The par save on the sixth was important. I missed the green there but holed a 12-to-13-foot putt to keep the card clean.”

Abhishek is also targeting the top spot on the NexGen Order of Merit, which carries an exemption on the main tour for the 2027 season. “The NexGen Order of Merit is important because finishing No. 1 gives you a stronger category on the main tour next season. Winning in Faridabad gave me confidence, and I want to keep building on that,” he said.

The 41-year-old Pawan Kumar of Delhi and local professional Rishi Kumar shared second place at three-under 67, two shots behind the leader. Pawan, who started from the third hole, mixed six birdies with three bogeys during his round. His best finish on the main tour remains a tied-sixth place at the Jaipur Open in 2017.

Faridabad's Sachin Chauhan, Delhi's Ajay Baisoya, Lucknow's Rajesh Kumar Gautam, and Kolkata's Tutul Ali were tied fourth at two-under 68.

Pawan, a regular on the DP World PGTI since 2011, is making his first NexGen start of the season. The event holds special significance for him as it honours Vijay Kumar, one of his earliest mentors. Pawan first met Vijay during his debut professional season in Lucknow in 2011, where Vijay claimed the title while Pawan finished tied third, just two shots behind.

Recalling those memories, Pawan said, “I still remember my early days on the mini tour in Lucknow, where I had the opportunity to spend time with Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar. They taught us a great deal — from practice routines to handling pressure on the golf course. I’m grateful for everything I learned from them.”

Talking about his round, he added, “I got off to a strong start with birdies on the opening two holes, which gave me early momentum. One of the highlights of the day was a birdie putt from around 25 to 30 feet on the 10th hole.”

Pawan regained his playing privileges for the 2026 DP World PGTI season after successfully coming through Qualifying School earlier this year.

The winner of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour for the 2027 season.

--IANS

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