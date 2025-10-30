Peter Dinklage-starrer ‘The Toxic Avenger’ to release digitally in India on October 31

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Peter Dinklage-starrer ‘The Toxic Avenger’ is releasing digitally on PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) in India on October 31, 2025.

The film will be available at a rental of Rs 499 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube in India.

Boasting a stellar ensemble, the film stars Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.

“The Toxic Avenger” is a horror-comedy film that traces the life of a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze played by Peter Dinklage.

As per a statement, when Gooze is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he transforms into a new kind of hero, ‘The Toxic Avenger’. The story revolves around how ‘Toxie’ must rise from outcast to saviour, and take on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community.

Directed and written by Macon Blair along with writers Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Ritter, “The Toxic Avenger” was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival earlier in 2025.

The film was also released in cinemas across various international markets. “The Toxic Avenger” is a reboot of its original 1984 cult classic which went by the same name. Rent “The Toxic Avenger” on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or YouTube starting October 31, 2025.

Talking about Dinklage, has been feted with several honours including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series a record four times for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the television series Game of Thrones. His list of awards also include a Golden Globe honor and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The star made his film debut in the black comedy film Living in Oblivion in 1995, and had his breakthrough with a starring role in the 2003 comedy-drama The Station Agent.

His other films include names such as Elf, Lassies, The Baxter, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian , Death at a Funeral, X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes to name a few.

--IANS

dc/