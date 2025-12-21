December 21, 2025 10:14 PM हिंदी

Personnel onboard ICG Ship Sarthak hold meditation session at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Port

Riyadh, Dec 21 (IANS) The personnel onboard the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak, on Sunday, held a special meditation session to mark the World Meditation Day at King Abdulaziz Port in Saudi Arabia's Dammam.

Earlier in the day, ICG Ship Sarthak sailed into King Abdulaziz Port in Saudi Arabia's Dammam for a five-day goodwill visit.

Officials of Border Guards, Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Port Authorities received ICGS Sarthak at Dammam.

"Strengthening India-Saudi Arabia maritime security cooperation! Indian Coast Guard Ship, ICGS Sarthak sailed in to #KingAbdulaziz Port, Dammam in Saudi Arabia today on a 5-day Goodwill Visit," Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

"ICGS Sarthak was received on its arrival by Officials of Border Guards, Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Port Authorities. Captain of the Ship discussed bilateral engagement and cooperation issues with the Border Guards and Navy counterparts," it added.

Earlier this week, ICGS Sarthak entered the Chabahar port in Iran for a four-day visit from December 16-19.

According to Ministry of Defence statement, this marked first-ever visit of an ICG Ship to the port of Chabahar.

The visit underscores India's growing maritime engagement in the region and ability to provide secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, aligned with India's SAGAR and MAHASAGAR vision of secure, cooperative maritime engagements.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "India Coast Guard Ship Sarthak concluded her maiden port call at Chabahar Port, Iran, as part of it’s OSD. The visit featured meaningful professional engagements, including effective #TTEx and harbour demonstrations on marine environmental protection and MSAR. A subsequent PASSEX enhanced interoperability and coordination in maritime law enforcement, reinforcing ties between ICG and Iranian maritime agencies. The crew also participated in awareness drive under Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, aligning the deployment with India's MAHASAGAR vision."

On December 13, ICG Ship Sarthak concluded its goodwill visit to Kuwait after participating in the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Kuwait Navy Ship KNS Al Garoh, underscoring the growing maritime cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the exercise helped enhance India-Kuwait maritime interoperability and mutual understanding towards undertaking joint operations in the region and beyond.

--IANS

akl/khz

