Personnel from Army's Spear Corps hone drone skills in Manipur, Arunachal

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army, conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN), Chandel, Manipur, an official said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Spear Corps said, "#AssamRifles under #SpearCorps conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN), Chandel, #Manipur in collaboration with IdeaForge. Personnel from various units honed skills in mission planning, data analysis and tactical deployment of UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems)."

Earlier in the day, the Spear Corps validated drone-based Combat Medical Care in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing rapid delivery of vital medical supplies across tough terrain.

"Critical medical care items were successfully airlifted, proving the effectiveness of drones in enhancing medical logistics and ensuring swift aid to troops deployed in forward areas," said the Spear Corps on X.

Last month, the Spear Head Division of Spear Corps flagged off a Pilgrimage Tour comprising 20 residents from Upper Siang district at Likabali Military Station to promote national integration and cultural understanding, said a statement

The tour, covering Tuting–Gaya–Santiniketan, took participants through spiritually and culturally rich destinations, offering them a chance to experience India’s diverse heritage.

This journey sought to foster a deeper sense of unity and belonging by connecting citizens from remote border areas with the broader cultural fabric of the nation, said the official statement.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of Operation Sadbhavana, a flagship outreach initiative of the Indian Army aimed at promoting peace, harmony and development in border regions.

Through such endeavours, the Indian Army continues to reinforce its commitment to building bridges of mutual respect and understanding between the armed forces and local communities.

This pilgrimage stood as a reflection of the Army's dedication to fostering national unity and strengthening people-to-people bonds across India's diverse cultural landscape, said the statement.

--IANS

rch/svn

