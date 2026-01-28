Perera, Malinga and Chameera return to SL T20I squad against England

Colombo, Jan 28 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against England, with all eyes on fine-tuning combinations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

The series gets underway on January 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as Dasun Shanaka will continue to kead the side.

After Sri Lanka's recent T20 assignments, they have retained the bulk of their core players to maintain continuity and stabilise their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup.

For both sides, this series represents a final opportunity for the two teams to assess their respective forms, fitness, and tactical balance in match conditions, thus providing a vital preparation for the upcoming global event.

In addition to Sri Lanka's familiarity with their current T20I squad members, the national team has recently reinforced their roster for the series against England by adding Kusal Janith Perera, Eshan Malinga, and Dushmantha Chameera, all of whom missed the ODI series against England (in which England won 2-1).

The addition of Perera to the top of the order provides an experienced and explosive batsman to contribute runs early in the innings and Chameera provides a second fast bowler to complement both Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan, who already represent the pace attack for the national team. Additionally, Eshan Malinga will have an opportunity to stake his claim as an emerging fast bowler by performing well in this high-profile series.

The Sri Lankan batting order is predictably a blend of stability and flamboyance; Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva are expected to provide sound foundations. Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, and Pavan Rathnayake will add dynamic reinforcement to the team's batting order.

Sri Lanka will have some diversity and some control in the middle overs from their spin department with Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

The three match series takes place at Pallekele, starting January 30, with two more games taking place on February 1 and February 3. This will give Sri Lanka a great little opportunity to work on their T20 plans before the World Cup begins.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

